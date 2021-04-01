PREVIOUS|
News

Microsoft’s cloud services are down again

This is the second outage in the last few weeks

Apr 1, 2021

6:23 PM EDT

0 comments

Xbox Series X

Microsoft’s cloud services are once again down, according to a recent Azure Support Twitter message.

As it stands, the list of affected services is lengthy and includes Office 365, Xbox Live, OneDrive, Azure, Skype and Bing. That said, I was able to sign in to the Xbox network (RIP Xbox Live) fine, though some features might be inaccessible given that Xbox’s status page also notes issues.

The last time Microsoft’s services suffered from an outage was in early March. This story will be updated when Microsoft’s cloud services are restored.

Source: AzureSupport

Related Articles

News

Mar 24, 2021

4:00 PM EDT

Microsoft is dropping the Xbox Live Gold requirement for party chat

News

Mar 22, 2021

6:00 PM EDT

Xbox Live is now called Xbox network

News

Apr 1, 2021

10:08 AM EDT

Microsoft officially ends support for Cortana’s iOS and Android apps

News

Mar 31, 2021

8:03 PM EDT

Starbucks Canada launches ‘Earth Month’ game on Android and iOS

Comments