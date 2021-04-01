Microsoft’s cloud services are down again

Microsoft’s cloud services are once again down, according to a recent Azure Support Twitter message.
As it stands, the list of affected services is lengthy and includes Office 365, Xbox Live, OneDrive, Azure, Skype and Bing. That said, I was able to sign in to the Xbox network (RIP Xbox Live) fine, though some features might be inaccessible given that Xbox’s status page also notes issues.
⚠️We are aware of an issue affecting the Azure Portal and Azure services, please visit our alternate Status Page here https://t.co/vGS3TQ8shs for more information and updates.
— Azure Support (@AzureSupport) April 1, 2021
The last time Microsoft’s services suffered from an outage was in early March. This story will be updated when Microsoft’s cloud services are restored.
Source: AzureSupport
