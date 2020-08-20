Wireless Android Auto coming to all Android 11 phones

Google has recently updated its support page with new wording that mentions that all users with Android 11 should be able to connect to Android Auto automatically.
Up until this update, only a handful of phones from Google and Samsung have supported the feature. However, Google’s latest wording says, “Any smartphone with Android 11.0 and 5GHz Wi-Fi” can connect to a wirelessly compatible Android Auto head unit in a car.
The support page also mentions that users need to make sure that the Android Auto software on their phone is updated to the latest version. While Android Auto may be baked into Android 11, you still need to update it through the Play Store.
This is pretty exciting and should make things a lot easier for some drivers, but most people are going to be stuck with a head unit that they can only connect to via a wire for the foreseeable future.
Source: Google Support
