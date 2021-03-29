CRTC issues $75,000 fine to individual for sending spam emails

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has issued a $75,000 fine to a Canadian who violated anti-spam legislation.
The commission outlines that Scott William Brewer violated Canada’s anti-spam legislation by sending hundreds of thousands of commercial emails without prior consent.
“Mr. Brewer’s spam campaigns focused on affiliate and web marketing and included the promotion of four online casinos that would compensate him through their affiliate programs for new customers,” the CRTC stated in a news release.
Brewer allegedly sent over 670,000 emails without the consent of recipients between December 2015 and May 2018.
The CRTC notes that its investigation found that Brewer sent a high volume of emails over a short time span to prevent anti-spam defences from responding and blocking the messages. This type of action is known as a hailstorm spam campaign.
“The penalty issued today demonstrates that individuals are just as accountable as businesses and must respect this principle,” said Steven Harroun, the chief compliance and enforcement officer at the CRTC, in a statement.
The commission says this is the largest ever penalty it has issued to an individual for sending emails without consent.
Source: Newswire
