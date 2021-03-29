It’s recently been uncovered that OnePlus’ motion smoothing tech is disabled on Pornhub’s website.
That said, this isn’t really a huge deal since OnePlus is still allowing users to visit Pornhub and watch content. However, it’s odd that the company went out of its way to diable the advanced video features on the pornography platform.
The OnePlus 9 Pro features an advanced LTPO display with a variable refresh rate. This means that the screen can run at an ultra-smooth 120Hz when you’re gaming or watching video and that it throttles down to as low as 1Hz when you’re looking at pictures or texting. In theory, this should help extend the smartphone’s battery life.
While this is all usually great, displays with fast refresh rates can sometimes make things appear a little janky. To help remedy this problem OnePlus implements a suite of motion smoothing technologies to ensure the experience remains smooth, according to XDA Developers editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman. The technique is similar to the motion smoothing technology featured in most modern televisions.
So uh, I was looking for the full list of apps that the OnePlus 9 Pro's MEMC works in when I found an interesting entry.
Seems Pixelworks put PornHub in its MEMC allowlist but OnePlus disabled it lol. pic.twitter.com/4WGa9Rcy0A
— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 25, 2021
These features are often labelled under the umbrella term, MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation). This suite of tech makes videos that are playing at 30fps or 60fps seem smoother and like they’re natively playing at 120fps. Some people like this effect, while others think it makes content look like a soap opera and unnatural.
A third-party company called Pixelworks that makes this MEMC software and allows it to be compatible with smartphones, supports Pornhub and many other sites like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. However, OnePlus, for some reason, doesn’t want Pornhub feature motion smoothing with the OnePlus 9 Pro.
There’s also a chance that this is a just glitch, but even if that is the case, this is one of the weirdest bugs I’ve encountered related to OnePlus’ smartphones.
Source: Mishaal Rahman
