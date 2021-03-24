Shaw is offering a $500 bonus phone credit to customers who sign up for a Fibre+ Gig, Total TV and Mobile Unlimited bundle.
Specifically, you’ll need to purchase a Fibre+ Gig and Total TV plan for two years add Shaw Mobile Unlimited. This will cost $190 CAD/month for 24 months, after which time it will increase to $225/month.
You’ll then get the $500 mobile credit on your phone of choice.
For context, this is what’s included with Fibre+ Gig, Total TV and Mobile Unlimited:
- Up to 100 Mbps upload speeds
- Unlimited data usage
- Fibre+ Gateway modem
- Access to 100,000-plus Shaw Go Wi-Fi hotspots
- Mobile Unlimited 25 GB Fast LTE
- Up to 114 TV channels
Learn more about the promotion here.
