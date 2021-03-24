PREVIOUS|
Shaw Mobile offering $500 phone credit with Fibre+ Gig bundle

The plan costs $190/month

Mar 24, 2021

2:44 PM EDT

Shaw is offering a $500 bonus phone credit to customers who sign up for a Fibre+ Gig, Total TV and Mobile Unlimited bundle.

Specifically, you’ll need to purchase a Fibre+ Gig and Total TV plan for two years add Shaw Mobile Unlimited. This will cost $190 CAD/month for 24 months, after which time it will increase to $225/month.

You’ll then get the $500 mobile credit on your phone of choice.

For context, this is what’s included with Fibre+ Gig, Total TV and Mobile Unlimited:

  • Up to 100 Mbps upload speeds
  • Unlimited data usage
  • Fibre+ Gateway modem
  • Access to 100,000-plus Shaw Go Wi-Fi hotspots
  • Mobile Unlimited 25 GB Fast LTE
  • Up to 114 TV channels

Learn more about the promotion here.

Comments