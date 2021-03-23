Apple updates education platform for teachers and students

Apple has boosted its educational offerings for students and teachers with several updates to its existing programs and some new features.
The largest new feature is a platform for teachers called the ‘Apple Teacher Portfolio’ that trains educators to get the most out of Apple’s devices. Once a teacher completes all nine lessons, they can share their portfolios online with other teachers.
These lessons revolve around using Apple’s gear to help kids make videos, animations, podcasts, music and more.
Beyond the new teacher platform, the company is also updated the ‘Everyone Can Create’ curriculum, which focuses on using Apple hardware to create music, drawings and other art forms. The new updates focus on using the iPad and now include things like motion graphics, animations, green screen video recording and more.
Apple says that over 5,000 k-12 schools around the world are using the Everyone Can Create curriculums.
Finally, the company has updated its Schoolwork and Classroom apps to have more features for remote schooling. You can learn more about those features in Apple’s blog post.
Source: AppleÂ
