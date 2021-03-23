Rogers and Fido increasing U.S. daily roaming prices on March 29

Rogers and Fido are increasing their daily roaming prices in the U.S. for Rogers Roam Like Home and Fido Roam at the end of the month.
The U.S. daily roaming option, which currently costs $8 per day, will increase to $10 per day starting March 29, 2021, according to the carriers’ websites.
Under the ‘travelling to the U.S.’ section on Rogers’ Roam Like Home pricing page, the carrier says “as of March 29, 2021, Roam Like Home will be $10/day.”
The carriers’ U.S. and international roaming plans let customers use their current talk, text and data while travelling, with up to a maximum 15 day charge per billing cycle.
For comparison, Bell and Telus charge $9 per day for their Roam Better and Easy Roam options when travelling in the U.S.
Rogers has been periodically increasing its price for Roam Like Home in the U.S. over the years. It increased the fee to $6 in 2017 , to $7 in 2018 and to $8 in 2020.
It’s worth noting that last year in October, Rogers and Fido increased their international daily roaming prices from $12 to $14 per day.
