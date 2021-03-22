PREVIOUS|
Disney says The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had biggest Disney+ premiere to date

Unsurprisingly, Marvel's second Disney+ series has already proven to be a massive hit

Mar 22, 2021

6:02 PM EDT

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Disney has announced thatÂ The Falcon and the Winter SoldierÂ was Disney+’s most-watched series premiere to date.

This means that more people tuned into the Anthony Mackie/Sebastian Stan-led series’ March 19th premiere than they did for the debuts of sister Marvel show WandaVisionÂ or either season ofÂ The Mandalorian.

Like most other streaming services, Disney doesn’t reveal specific viewership data, so it’s unclear exactly how many people watchedÂ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Nonetheless, the series — which was originally slated to launch in August 2020 pre-COVID-19 — is proving to be quite popular already, even with five episodes left to go. It doesn’t stop there, though; Disney+ still has several other Marvel series this year in the form of LokiÂ (June),Â What If?Â (summer) andÂ Ms. MarvelÂ andÂ HawkeyeÂ (TBA 2021).

Earlier this month, Disney confirmed that Disney+ topped 100 million paying subscribers worldwide.

Image credit: Marvel Studios

Via: Variety

