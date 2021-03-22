PREVIOUS|
Samsung rumoured to launch double-folding smartphone later this year

The phone will reportedly launch alongside the successors to the Z Flip and Z Fold

Mar 22, 2021

6:35 PM EDT

Samsung is reportedly looking to launch a double-folding smartphone, according to the South Korean publication Nikkei Asia.

Alongside the new generations of the Z Flip and the Z Fold phones also poised to launch this year, the company is looking to unveil a double folding device that could release as early as the end of the year, according to the publication’s sources.

Samsung has previously filed multiple patents for a double-hinged design, so this development makes sense.

This year, the South Korean company is looking to sell over 10 million foldable smartphones, moving its sales expectations in line with the long-running Galaxy Note series.

“The suspension of the Note series was pretty much decided last year. The company wants to bet more on foldable phones that have much higher prices with distinctive designs,” one of the sources familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia.

Another source familiar with Samsung’s plans told Nikkei that Samsung has struggled to differentiate its two premium handsets series, the Galaxy S and the Note, so it’s now using the foldable as a key factor that separates the devices and hopes to replace its Note series.

Source: Nikkei AsiaÂ 

