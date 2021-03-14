Waze releases data about Canadian driving patterns amid pandemic

Waze has released data about Canadian driving patterns over the last year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“In general, Waze users in major cities across the country are still driving less now than they were a year ago. Activity reached its lowest point over the last 13 months in April 2020, and then rose steadily through the summer,” the company notes.
Waze outlines that September 2020 saw activity briefly return to baseline levels in major cities. Here’s how the major cities compared to the baseline:
- Calgary: 1%
- Toronto:-16%
- Ottawa: 1%
- Montreal: 2%
Interestingly, data shows that Waze users are driving more than they were last March, but still much less than in February 2020.
Here’s how the major cities compared to the February baseline as of March 7th, 2021:
- Calgary: -38% below the February baseline
- Toronto: -34%
- Ottawa: -27%
- Montreal: -22%
Waze notes that it has made its COVID-19 Impact Dashboard publicly available to help governments and the public gain more insight into local driving trends.
“We’ve made our dashboard searchable by anyone to make this information as accessible as possible,” said Mike Wilson, the Canada country manager at Waze, in an emailed statement.
