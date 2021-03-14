Here are Samsung Galaxy A series, OnePlus 9 and Huawei P50 leaks from last week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. All of these leaks can be difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours.
Finally, this week there were enough leaks to put together this roundup. With phones like the OnePlus 9 series, Huawei P50 series and Samsung’s upcoming A series launching shortly, we’re starting to see an uptick in leaks.
This post covers the leaks from March 6th to March 12th.
Check them all out below:
OnePlus
New OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro renders have hit the web, courtesy of WinFuture.
The OnePlus 9 image shows off the phone in blue, while the OnePlus 9 Pro render is of the device in black. However, the leaks showcased several other colours, including silver, green, and purple. Measurement-wise, the OnePlus 9 reportedly features a 6.5-inch screen, and the Pro variant sports a 6.7-inch display.
OnePlus will officially unveil the OnePlus 9 series on March 23rd.
Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy A72 and A52 were spotted on Samsung’s official website this week, showcasing the handsets’ appearance and the quad-camera setup in the latter device.
TechTalkTV has also leaked a lot of information about the upcoming handsets.
Everything about Samsung Galaxy A72 pic.twitter.com/21qMv0stVB
— TechTalkTV (@Mr_TechTalkTV) March 7, 2021
The A72 will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and a 5,000mAh battery. Further, the device features a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 64-megapixel primary, a 8-megapixel telephoto, a 5-megapixel macro and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
Samsung’s Galaxy A52 smartphone has completely leaked in a hands-on video posted by YouTube channel Moboaesthetics.
The video shows off the smartphone’s ‘Awesome Black’ variant, a plastic case, a USB-C cable and a charger.
According to the video, the Galaxy A52’s rear is plastic, it features a 4,500mAh battery, a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and a quad setup on the rear, offering a 8-megapixel, a 64-megapixel, a 5-megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera. If it’s the same setup as the rumoured Galaxy A72, the 64-megapixel sensor will serve as the primary lens, the 8-megapixel will offer an ultra-wide field-of-view, the 5-megapixel will work as the telephoto shooter, and the 2-megapixel will provide a macro field-of-view.
The A52 is tipped to run One UI 3.1, Android 11 and will feature a Snapdragon 750G processor. Finally, rumours also indicate that the smartphone will feature expandable storage.
The Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 are expected to launch on March 17th during Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event.
Huawei
Well-known leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks) has shared renders of Huawei’s upcoming handset P50 Pro on his VoiceHQ page.
And here comes your very first look at the #HuaweiP50Pro!
You ain't ready…😅 #VoiceCommunity #OnlyOnVoice@VoiceHQ⭕️exclusive 👉🏻 https://t.co/5zy1evnGi8 pic.twitter.com/pmys6vbjYi
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 10, 2021
If these leaked images are accurate, Huawei’s P50 Pro features a massive-egg-shaped hump with two huge circular bumps on its rear camera setup. Hemmerstoffer assumes that there more than one single camera lens within each of those bumps.
Additionally, the handset will reportedly feature 6.6-inch display with slightly curved edges and thin bezels and a slim chin, as well as a centred hole-punch camera setup.
