Apple’s iPhone could feature ‘periscopic’ telephoto lens in 2023

If TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest report is accurate, Apple’s iPhone line could adopt a “periscopic telephoto lens” by 2023, as first reported by MacRumors.
Though Kuo’s report doesn’t expand on the claim, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen information indicating that Apple plans to finally add a periscope lens to the iPhone line. In fact, Kuo has previously stated that Apple will adopt a periscope lens in its 2022 iPhone models, though now it appears he thinks the feature will be introduced in 2023.
Several current smartphones include periscope lens technology, including Samsung’s S21 Ultra and Huawei’s P30 Pro, so in a sense, this is another example of Apple playing catch-up with its key Android competitors. The S21’s zoom is particularly impressive, allowing for 10x optical and it still looks great all the way up to roughly 30x hybrid zoom.
The most significant zoom Apple has featured in a smartphone so far is the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s 2.5x optical zoom and 12x digital zoom.
Beyond Apple’s 2023 smartphone line, Kuo says the tech giant’s 2021 smartphones will feature a new Face ID module made of plastic instead of glass thanks to new “coating technologies,” according to MacRumors. Kuo says that other improvements expected to come to the 2021 iPhone include an improved ultra-wide shooter that features a 6-element lens instead of a 5-element lens.
Regarding Apple’s 2022 smartphones, Kuo claims that its rear-facing shooter will feature a 7-element lens instead of a 6-element lens and a new “unibody lens design” that will reduce the size of the front camera module.
As always, Apple’s plans regarding its future smartphones could shift significantly, especially when its 2022 and 2023 iPhone is concerned.
Source: MacRumors
