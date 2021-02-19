PREVIOUS|
News

Rogers offering $45/25GB win-back plan to some former customers

Carriers often offer deals like this in an effort to win-back former customers

Feb 19, 2021

10:58 AM EST

0 comments

To win back my heart after two years apart, Rogers called me to offer a 4G data plan that includes 25GB of data for only $45 per month.

As expected, this plan doesn’t exist on Rogers’ website — the cheapest one I can find is 25GB for $85 per month.

I left the carrier two years ago when I switched to a Koodo BYOD plan. All carriers typically offer former customers some sort of deal in an effort win their business back, but as always, your mileage may vary.

For instance, last summer Bell offered the same $45/25GB deal that Rogers contacted me about. This offer also isn’t entirely new — there are posts about it on RedFlagDeals dating back to December 2020.

It’s worth noting that this Rogers plan comes with the caveat that the data is only LTE speeds. If I want 5G, that tacks another $15 per month on top of the current cost.

Related Articles

News

Aug 28, 2020

3:42 PM EDT

Bell offering $45/25GB win-back offer to some former customers

News

Feb 15, 2021

10:41 AM EST

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [February 15 – February 21]

News

Oct 9, 2018

4:41 PM EDT

Fido reportedly offering $41/4GB win-back deal to Freedom Mobile subscribers

News

Feb 13, 2021

2:55 PM EST

OpenMedia petition asks Canadian telecom companies to pay back CEWS subsidies

Comments