Public Mobile offering 1GB bonus data for eight months on new activations

Telus’ flanker brand Public Mobile is offering 1GB of bonus data every month for eight months for the Lunar New Year.
The deal is available for new activations on plans that cost $25 or more per month. Public Mobile’s also offering 500 China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau long distance minutes on plans that cost $25 or more per month.
“Get 1GB data bonus every month for eight months, plus 500 China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau long distance minutes on any plan $25/mo or more online,” the offer reads.
To get the offer, customers have to submit their email on the Public Mobile website by February 21st and activate it with the promo code and the same email address by March 7th.
You can learn more about the offer here. Several other Canadian carriers are also offering Lunar New Year deals that can be found here.
Source: Public Mobile
