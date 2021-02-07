PREVIOUS
Resources

Public Mobile offering 1GB bonus data for eight months on new activations

The deal is available for new activations on plans that cost $25 or more per month

Feb 7, 2021

4:27 PM EST

0 comments

Public Mobile

Telus’ flanker brand Public Mobile is offering 1GB of bonus data every month for eight months for the Lunar New Year.

The deal is available for new activations on plans that cost $25 or more per month. Public Mobile’s also offering 500 China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau long distance minutes on plans that cost $25 or more per month.

“Get 1GB data bonus every month for eight months, plus 500 China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau long distance minutes on any plan $25/mo or more online,” the offer reads.

To get the offer, customers have to submit their email on the Public Mobile website by February 21st and activate it with the promo code and the same email address by March 7th.

You can learn more about the offer here. Several other Canadian carriers are also offering Lunar New Year deals that can be found here.

Source: Public Mobile

Related Articles

News

Jan 17, 2021

1:12 PM EST

Public Mobile offering month of free service, 5GB bonus data with select plans

News

Feb 2, 2021

12:14 PM EST

Here’s a round-up of Canadian carrier 2021 Lunar New Year deals

News

Feb 5, 2021

4:21 PM EST

Telus, Quebec and federal governments bring LTE to Lower North Shore a year early

News

Feb 6, 2021

2:59 PM EST

Public Mobile shares explainer on SIM swap fraud, what to do if it happens to you

Comments