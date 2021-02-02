Instagram launches new feature to restore deleted content

Instagram is rolling out a new ‘Recently Deleted’ feature to allow users to review and restore deleted content.
The Facebook-owned app is also adding protections to help prevent hackers from compromising users’ accounts and deleted posts that users have shared.
“We know hackers sometimes delete content when they gain access to an account, and until now people had no way of easily getting their photos and videos back,” Instagram outlined in a blog post.
“Starting today, we will ask people to first verify that they are the rightful account holders when permanently deleting or restoring content from Recently Deleted.”
With this new feature, deleted content will be removed from your account immediately and then moved to the Recently Deleted folder. Deleted Stories will stay in the folder for up to 24 hours, while all other content will be automatically deleted after 30 days.
During the 30 day period, users can access the deleted content by going into their settings and going into the Recently Deleted folder. From there, you’ll have to option to restore or permanently delete the content.
