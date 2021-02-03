Latest Xbox sales discount multiplayer games, Deep Silver titles

Xbox’s latest sales are focused on various multiplayer games and titles from publisher Deep Silver.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition — $5.99 (regularly $14.99)
- Friday the 13th: The Game — $4.74 (regularly $18.99)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition — $3.74 (regularly $14.99)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 — $12.49 (regularly $24.99)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 — $17.99 (regularly $29.99)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition — $14.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Metro Exodus — $14.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition — $27.49 (regularly $54.99)
- Saints Row The Third Remastered — $21.99 (regularly $54.99)
The full list of deals can be found here.
Image credit: Deep Silver
