Apple’s redesigned MacBook Air reportedly features MagSafe charging

2021 is shaping up to be a big year for Apple’s MacBook line.
First, rumours regarding an entirely redesigned MacBook Pro appeared last week, and now, Bloomberg is reporting that Apple plans to significantly revamp the MacBook Air in late 2021 or early 2022.
According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, an often reliable source of Apple Leaks, Apple’s new MacBook Air will be thinner and lighter than the current version of the laptop. It’s also expected to feature reduced bezels, two USB-C ports and the next-generation version of its M1 ARM-based processor.
It also looks like Apple’s magnetic charging system, MagSafe, will make a return with this redesign. Bloomberg previously reported that the technology will also reportedly be included in the rumoured MacBook Pro redesign. MagSafe was included in Apple’s laptop line until roughly 2016. The technology aims to prevent the laptop from plummeting to the ground by magnetically detaching its power cord when force is applied.
The report then notes that Apple considered launching a larger 15-inch version of the MacBook Air, but eventually opted to kill the project. Gurman also mentions that Apple still plans to sell the current M1 version of the MacBook Air, with this upcoming redesign being offered as a “higher-end” option.
Finally, Bloomberg says Apple has developed technology that allows its MacBook line to connect to the internet through a smartphone data connection, a frequently requested feature that has been rumoured for years. Face ID for the Mac line has also been delayed and will likely be featured in the first iteration of the iMac’s rumoured redesign.
This past November, Apple introduced a new version of the MacBook Air that features the M1 chip.
If all of these rumours surrounding the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro turn out to be accurate, it seems Apple is actually listening to the criticism surrounding its current MacBook line.
Source: Bloomberg
Comments