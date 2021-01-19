PlayStation Store now offering a bunch of games for under $30

The PlayStation Store has kicked off a big sale that offers dozens of PS4 games for under $30 CAD.
While the deal is called ‘Games Under $20’ in the U.S., the conversion rate puts some titles above $20, but still less than $30.
See below for some of the most offers:
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition PS4 and PS5 — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Death Stranding — $26.99 (regularly $53.49)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ — $11.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection — $23.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 — $21.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection — $26.24 (regularly $74.99)
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition — $26.74 (regularly $53.49)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 — $11.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — $12.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Uno — $5.39 (regularly $13.49)
The full list of deals can be found here. The sales end on February 4th.
Image credit: IO Interactive
