PlayStation Store now offering a bunch of games for under $30

Revisit classic Agent 47 outings, right in time for Hitman 3

Jan 19, 2021

2:15 PM EST

The PlayStation Store has kicked off a big sale that offers dozens of PS4 games for under $30 CAD.

While the deal is called ‘Games Under $20’ in the U.S., the conversion rate puts some titles above $20, but still less than $30.

See below for some of the most offers:

The full list of deals can be found here. The sales end on February 4th.

Image credit: IO Interactive

