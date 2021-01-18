Trump administration halts supplies to Huawei in final days of presidency

The Trump administration is halting shipments from Intel and other Huawei suppliers in the final days of the current presidency.
Reuters reports that the administration has notified suppliers it’s revoking licenses that allow them to sell to the Chinese company. The administration also plans to reject other applications to supply to Huawei.
This latest action, which is likely U.S. President Donald Trump’s final blow to the Chinese company, builds on the administration’s efforts to weaken Huawei, which it sees as a national security threat.
Emails seen by Reuters reveal that the Commerce Department issued “intents to deny a significant number of license requests for exports to Huawei and a revocation of at least one previously issued license.”
Sources have said that eight licenses have been revoked from four companies. The department hasn’t commented on the news, but has said it will apply licensing policies in a way that “protects U.S. national security and foreign policy interests.”
Back in May 2019, the Trump administration put Huawei on an entity list that restricted suppliers from selling U.S. technology to it.
It’s worth noting that during his term, Trump has targeted Huawei in other ways as well. Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver in 2018 on a U.S. warrant for violating sanctions in Iran. Meng’s extradition proceedings are still on-going.
Source: Reuters
