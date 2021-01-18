There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $20 off any phone with $50 or $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
- Double data bonus on the $35 and $45 Smartphone Plan for new activations only
- $25 Account Bonus with the purchase of $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
Bell
New
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini with SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P30, P30 Lite and P40 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S20 series and Z Flip 5G, TCL 10L and 10 Pro with SmartPay and/or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Added the Samsung Galaxy S21 series with bonus Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds Pro, plus Galaxy Smart Tag redeemable via an e-voucher
- Updated Offer: Promo on Unlimited 25GB + 6 months of Crave for $70/mo. with new activations and upgrades only (MB/SK/QC)
- New Promo on Unlimited 25GB + 6 months of Crave for $85 with new activations and upgrades only (main regions) – not yet added on the admin until the Unlimited 30 Promo for $85 expires
- New Promo on Unlimited 25GB Canada-US + 6 months of Crave for $105 with new activations and upgrades only (main regions) – also available in MB/SK/QC region for $90
Ongoing
- Online Only: $100 bill credit with any smartphone purchase on an eligible 2-year plan for new activations or upgrades or BYO ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and 100GB Google One Storage with the Google Pixel 4a
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Stadia Pro, Google Play Pass and 100 GB Google One storage with the Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except for iPhone Xs Max)
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- 6 months of Crave subscription included for new phone activation or upgrade with Bell SmartPay on the 10GB+ Connect Everything and 20GB+ Unlimited Plans (except Promo Unlimited 20)
- Promo on Unlimited 20GB for $75 for new activations and upgrades only (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 30GB + 6 months of Crave for $85 for new activations and upgrades only (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 15GB for $65 for new activations and upgrades only (MB/SK)
- Promo on Unlimited 21GB for $65 for new activations and upgrades only (QC)
- Promo on Unlimited 30GB + 6 months of Crave for $75/mo with new activations only (QC)
- $50 Promo plan with 10GB data OR $55 Promo plan with 15GB data (QC)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan or Unlimited Data Plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $15 and $25 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance top-up
- 5GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid voice and data plan OR 4GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
New
- $35 Talk, Text & Data plan now only includes 1GB data – was 2GB data
Ongoing
- Flash Sale: FREE 1 month fee via credit with new activations on all plans
- Flash Sale: 2GB bonus data per month for 3 months with new activations on $25+ plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
Ongoing
- Referral bonus back to $25 each when referring someone
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 9GB of ‘Worry Free’ data for $50/month
Fido
New
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 7, Motorola Moto G Fast, Moto G Stylus and Samsung Galaxy A20 with the Fido Payment Program
- Dropped pricing on the LG Velvet, Motorola Moto E6, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, Note20 Ultra, S20+, S20 FE and S20 Ultra with the Fido Payment Program
- Talk & Text Plan is now back to $35 regular pricing (main regions + MB/SK) or $30 for QC – was on $25/mo. promo
- New $80 Data, Talk & Text plan with 15GB (Main regions)
- $15/mo. off on 15GB Data, Talk & Text plan in MB/SK/QC compare to other regions
- Updated Online Offer: Save $145 via $100 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee is now only available to select smartphones activation online on $45+ plans with Fido Payment Program – was previously available to all phones, with BYOP or when purchasing a phone full price
- Added the Samsung Galaxy S21 series with bonus Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds Pro, plus Galaxy Smart Tag redeemable via an e-voucher
- $60 Data, Talk & Text plan now includes 8GB data (main regions + MB/SK) – was 7GB data
- $55 Data, Talk & Text plan now includes 10GB data (QC) – was 9GB data
Ongoing
- $50 bonus trade-in credit to new and existing customers who trade in an eligible device and purchase or upgrade to a new phone online with a subscription on mobile services
- $50 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate (normally $25)
Freedom Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone SE (2020), LG K61, Motorola Moto E (2020), Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, Note20 Ultra 5G and S20 FE 5G with select MyTab
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro and LG Velvet 5G with select MyTab
- Added $65 Big Unlimited + Talk 20GB Special promo plan – until January 24th
- Removed $55 Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 20GB Prime promo plan and $65 Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 11GB promo plan
- Online only: $150 savings with new phone activations or upgrades on $55+/mo. MyTab plans ($120 bill credits via $10 off for 12 months + $30 waived connection fee)
- Updated Offer: 4GB Bonus data on $40 – $55 Freedom Plans and $50 – $70 Big Gig Unlimited plans (was 10GB Bonus data)
- Updated Offer: 10GB Bonus data on $75+ Big Gig Unlimited plans and Canada-US plans (was on $40+ plans)
- Added the Samsung Galaxy S21 series with bonus Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds Pro, plus Galaxy Smart Tag redeemable via an e-voucher
Ongoing
- 2GB Bonus data on the $35 Freedom plan
- Additional lines for $15/mo. with 1GB LTE data, 1000 minutes and unlimited text (in-store)
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except iPhone 12 series)
- $55 Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 20GB Prime promo plan
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- Prepaid Freedom Talk + Text – 12 Month plan for $99/year
- $10/mo. off the $29 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan
Koodo Mobile
New
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 with select Tab
- Updated Offer: $200 VISA gift card on LG K41s when you purchase online on the Tab – now also valid on the LG K61 and LG Velvet 5G
- Updated Offer: $200 VISA gift card on TCL 10 Pro when you purchase online on the Tab
- $40 plan with Unlimited Talk & Text + 3GB data on BYO and all Tabs (QC only)
- $50 plan with Unlimited Talk & Text + 7GB data on BYO and all Tabs (QC only)
- $55 plan with Unlimited Talk & Text + 10GB data on BYO and all Tabs (QC only)
- Added the Samsung Galaxy S21 series with bonus Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds Pro, plus Galaxy Smart Tag redeemable via an e-voucher
Ongoing
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans OR bonus 250MB on the $25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- $25 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
Ongoing
- Flash Sale: Up to 6GB bonus data with new activation on $25+ plans to be applied as 2GB/mo bonus data for 3 months
- Flash Sale: One month of free service when you sign up for a phone plan
- 50% off SIM card offer when purchasing online
- $35 Promo Unlimited Canada-Wide Calling Plan with 1GB + 1GB Bonus + extra 500MB with AutoPay
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 100 Canada-wide Bonus mins per month for 6 months on the $15 plan
- 2GB Bonus data per month for 6 months on the $25 to $50 plans
- 20,000 PC Optimum points with new PC Mobile SIM card activation
- Auto Allowance Bonus of 100MB on $15 plan, 250MB on $25 plan or 500MB on $30+ prepaid plans
Shaw Mobile
New
- Increased pricing on the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 with select Device Payments
- Added the Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB, S21+ 128/256GB and S21 Ultra
Ongoing
- Promo on Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet and Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan and $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan or $60 off on the Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
- $500 mobile credit on Apple iPhone 11 64GB, iPhone 12 (64/128/256GB), Samsung Galaxy A71, S20 and S20 FE for customers who switch to any Fibre+ Max Internet and Unlimited Mobile with 25GB Fast LTE
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- Holiday Offer: 1 month FREE service when you activate on ANY plans online (all regions)
- Holiday Offer: 5GB one-time data bonus on $23+ plans activation (all regions)
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (main regions + MB/SK)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward (AutoPay required in QC)
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
- FREE SIM card when buying Certified Pre-Owned phones
Rogers
New
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 12 series, Motorola Moto G Fast and Moto G Stylus, Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, S20+ 5G and S20 Ultra 5G with Financing and/or Financing with Upfront Edge
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A71 with Financing
- Added the Infinite Plan 15GB for $65/mo. (MB/SK)
- New Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $85/mo. – priced $95/mo. originally; Canada + US option not available on this plan (main regions)
- New Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $70/mo. – priced $80/mo. originally; Canada + US option not available on this plan (MB/SK/QC)
- Updated: $15/mo. off on all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions – was $10/mo. off
- Updated: 6 months of Apple Music on the 25GB+ Infinite Plans
- Added the Samsung Galaxy S21 series with bonus Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds Pro, plus Galaxy Smart Tag redeemable via an e-voucher
Ongoing
- One year FREE of Apple TV+ when buying an Apple iPhone from the 11 series, 12 series and iPhone SE
- $100 bill credit ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit) on any new phone purchase with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Extra $100 bonus credit when you trade in an eligible device (min. value of $100) and purchase or upgrade to a new phone on a Rogers Infinite plan.
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- 3 months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB for $75/mo. (main regions) – until January 24th
- Promo on Infinite Plan 21GB for $65/mo. – until January 24th (QC)
- $40, $50 and $55 Promo Plan with 4GB, 10GB and 15GB non-shareable data (QC)
- $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
SaskTel
New
- Added the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB, Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB with bonus Galaxy Buds Live or Buds+ and Smart Tag redeemable via an e-voucher
- $100 device or bill discount + $10/mo. bill credit for 12 months with new smartphone activations on a 2-year voice & data contract for new and existing customers
- Bonus $10/mo. credit for 12 months on BYOD or purchasing phone full retail price with new and existing customers
- $400 bonus credit when you trade-in your device with pre-order and purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy S21 series
Ongoing
- $20/mo off for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel or buy a phone full retail price and sign up to a voice and data plan
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
Telus
New
- Added the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (128GB), S21+ 5G (128/256GB) and S21 Ultra with bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds Live or Buds Pro + Galaxy SmartTag redeemable via an e-voucher
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A71 with EasyPay
- Increased pricing on the TCL 10L and 10 Pro with EasyPay
- Increased Full Retail Price on the Coolpad Snap with Prepaid
- Peace of Mind Connect Plus with 20GB dropped to $90/mo. on Main regions (was $100) and $80/mo. on MB/SK/QC ( was $95)
Ongoing
- $100 bill credit on online Mobility orders ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- 3 months FREE of Google One storage and Youtube Premium with the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind plan and $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB and $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 25GB for the price of 10GB (MB/SK)
- $60 Simple Share 5 Promo Plan (MB/SK)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan with 21GB for the price of 10GB OR $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 30GB for the price of 10GB (QC)
- $60 Promo Simple Share plan with 8GB data (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- Up to $990 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan + 100MB bonus data with Auto top-up (all regions)
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 30 and 1GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 40 prepaid plans + 500MB bonus with Auto Top-up (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data + 500MB Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- Added the Samsung Galaxy S21 series with bonus Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds Pro, plus Galaxy Smart Tag redeemable via an e-voucher
- Updated Offer: Up to $135 savings ($100 bill credit + FREE Activation + FREE SIM) on new smartphone purchases with All-Inclusive plan for 24 months – was $100 bill credit and FREE activation only
- Updated: Added the 2GB Basic plan (was 4GB Basic plan)
- Updated: 4GB Bonus data on the 4GB Basic plan for BYO only – was 8GB Basic plan
- Updated Offer: Customers who BYO phone get 1 month of service FREE on All-Inclusive plans and on 4GB 2GB & 8GB 4 + 4GB Basic plans
Ongoing
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- $25 waived activation fee via customer service
Virgin Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P30, P30 Lite, P40 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A51, S20 series, TCL 10L and TCL 10 Pro with SweetPay
- Updated Offer: 2GB Bonus Data on $50+ plans (all regions except QC) – was double data promo
- PPU Data plan with Unlimited Talk & Text is back to $35 regular pricing (main regions + MB/SK) or $30 for QC – was on $25/mo. promo
- Updated: Minimum of $50 off a new device when you trade in your old one
- Updated: $145 bill credit ($45 waived connection fee + $100 bill credit) on new smartphone activations online with Sweet Pay for $45+ Data, Talk, and Text plans (all regions)
- Added the 13GB + 2GB bonus Data, Talk & Text plan for $80/mo. on main regions or $65/mo on MB/SK – valid for both BYO and Sweet Pay (was Unlimited Talk & Text with 10GB + 2GB bonus data on MB/SK)
- Updated: $10/mo. on 15GB Data, Talk & Text plan in MB/SK compare to main regions
- Added the $50 plan with 7GB Data, Talk & Text, $55 plan with 10GB Data, Talk & Text and $65 plan with 15GB Data, Talk & Text – all valid on both BYO and Sweet Pay (QC only)
- Promo on $45 plan with 5GB Data, Talk & Text (QC only)
Ongoing
- $50 bill credit on TCL 10L, $100 bill credit TCL 10 Pro or $200 bill credit on LGK61 and K41s when you purchase online with Sweetpay
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with the Google Pixel 4a
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $25 Prepaid Plan OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 Prepaid Plans with AutoPay option
