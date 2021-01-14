Tesla facing possible Model S, X recall in U.S., not in Canada yet

In the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is attempting to force Tesla to recall some Tesla Model S and X vehicles over screen issues.
So far, Transport Canada hasn’t issued a similar recall, but since the problem is screen hardware related, it seems likely that Canadian models are experiencing the same issues.
This problem is caused by a worn-out flash memory chip in 2012-2018 Model S sedans and 2012-2018 Model X crossovers, according to Motherboard. Every time a driver turns on their car, this chip gets worn down a little more, with reports claiming that the displays become bricked after around five to six years of use.
Tesla is aware of this and has projected a large number of repairs between 2020 and 2028, with a majority of them happening in 2022.
The U.S. Traffic Safety-agency has now sent a letter to Tesla, asking for a recall. Tesla says that it has issued some software updates to help eliminate the problem, but the safety agency thinks these fixes don’t go far enough. Part of the agency’s problem with the display issues is that if it breaks, drivers can’t use their backup cam, which is mandated.
Canada has similar backup cam rules, so it’s likely that if this recall moves forward in the U.S., it will happen in Canada as well.
Source: The Verge
