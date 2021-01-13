YouTube blocks Donald Trump’s channel from uploading for seven days

YouTube has removed content from U.S. President Donald Trump’s account and has temporarily blocked new uploads.
“After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike and is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of seven days,” YouTube outlined in a tweet.
“Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section.”
YouTube removed a video from Trump’s account where he had told supporters “our journey is just beginning.” Considering statements left by Trump supporters, it’s possible that the video could have inspired more violence, which may have led to YouTube’s actions.
Following the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, digital giants have taken measures to prevent violent rhetoric from being spread on the internet.
For instance, Twitter has banned Trump’s account permanently, while Facebook has banned his account for at least two weeks.
