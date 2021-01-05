PREVIOUS
Xbox’s ‘Last Chance’ sale offers up to 80 percent off more than 100 games

Save on games like Marvel's Avengers, NBA 2K21 and Hitman 2

Jan 5, 2021

9:07 PM EST

Xbox is currently running a ‘Last Chance’ sale to give players one more opportunity to take advantage of holiday deals.

See below for some of the most notable offers:

Borderlands 3 — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan Bundle — $38.99 (regularly $64.99)
Devil May Cry 5 — $27.99 (regularly $34.99)
Hitman 2 — $15.99 (regularly $79.99)
Marvel’s Avengers — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
NBA 2K21 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
PGA Tour 2K21 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
Team Sonic Racing — $25.99 (regularly $39.99)

The full list of deals can be found here. The Last Chance sale ends on January 11th.

Image credit: Square Enix

