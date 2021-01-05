Twitter acquiring social podcasting app Breaker

Twitter has purchased social podcasting app ‘Breaker’ to help build its audio-enabled chat rooms called Spaces.
The social media giant previously announced that it was testing Spaces, which is currently in limited testing among invited users.
Both companies have acknowledged and confirmed the acquisition, with Twitter engineering lead Michael Montano tweeting that Breaker will help “improve the health of public conversation on our service.”
Further, Breaker has published a blog post detailing why the company believes its team will be a good fit at Twitter.
“Here at Breaker, we’re truly passionate about audio communication and we’re inspired by the ways Twitter is facilitating public conversations for people around the world,” Breaker CEO Erik Berlin said in the blog post. “We’re impressed by the entrepreneurial spirit at Twitter and enthusiastic about the new experiences that the team is creating.”
With the acquisition, the Breaker app will shut down on January 15th, 2021. Users will be given details about how to export their list of subscriptions for use in other podcast apps.
Source: Breaker, @michaelmontano
