Fortnite now supports 120fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

Epic Games has rolled out 120fps support to Fortnite on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
The popular battle royale game already featured 4K/60fps on the new consoles when they launched this month, but now, they run at an even higher frame rate if you have a TV that supports 120Hz.
You can enable ‘120FPS Mode’ in the game’s video settings, although doing so will cap resolution at 1440p on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Further, “shadow settings, postprocessing, and streaming distances are slightly reduced” this way, according to Epic.
On the less powerful Series S, resolution is capped at 1080p when 120fps is enabled. On other hand, the base resolution has defaulted to 1200p when 120fps is turned off; previously, it was set to 1080p. Additionally, 120fps Mode on Series S disables shadow resolution and volumetric clouds while reducing other settings.
This isn’t the only update to come to Fortnite recently. Since the start of the month, Epic has added The Mandalorian‘s titular bounty hunter and Baby Yoda, PlayStation icon Kratos and Xbox mascot Master Chief to Fortnite as part of the game’s ongoing Chapter 2 — Season 5.
Source: Epic
