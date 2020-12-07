Spotify reportedly working on support for local music playback on Android

Spotify may soon let Android users play their locally stored music, according to reverse app engineer Jane Manchun Wong.
Wong managed to activate a toggle in settings that reads: “Show device files: Show all audio files on your device in Your Library.” This essentially means that once you activate the toggle switch, you should be able to see and listen to any audio saved on your device.
Spotify is finally working on on-device local files support for Android!
No need to sync it from your desktop anymore 😀 pic.twitter.com/fVKiFAyxbs
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 6, 2020
As of now, it’s unknown how exactly these audio files will appear within the app and if they are going to blend in with Spotify’s content when you click shuffle. It’s also unknown if Spotify is working on something similar for iOS.
It’s worth noting that YouTube Music separates locally available audio and content from its streaming catalogue, so it’ll be interesting to see how Spotify chooses to integrate it.
Wong was able to find the toggle after digging through the code, so it’s not available for regular users. However, it’s possible that the feature may not make it past the testing stage, as Spotify may scrap the feature altogether.
Source: @wongmjane Via: Android Police
Comments