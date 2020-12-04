Report suggests that Disney might fold Hulu into Disney+

Disney might fold Hulu into its Disney+ streaming service. This would likely be very good for Canadians as currently, Hulu is not available in the country.
Reports from Collider indicate that there have been rumours of executives leaving or being let go from Hulu in anticipation of the move.
The shift to having Hulu folding into Disney+ makes sense, especially for Wall Street investors, according to Collider. Hulu only has 36.3 million subscribers, while Disney+ has 73.7 million, and combining the two could mean that Disney+ would have more than 100 million subscribers. However, that’s not counting for the Americans that have both Hulu and Disney+.
However, Hulu doesn’t really cater to the same audience as Disney+. Where Disney+ is for the whole family, there’s a lot more adult content on Hulu. Some users might not want to search through piles of Disney and Pixar movies when looking for movies like Die Hard.
Nevertheless, similar to Netflix, Disney could add parental controls for mature content or add password protection when watching an R-rated movie. It was recently reported that Deadpool 3 would still be an R-rated movie, despite it now being a Disney movie — since Disney acquired Fox.
It could also mean access to original Hulu content would be available in many more places in the world if it were to get folded into Disney+.
However, here in Canada, Bell Media’s Crave offers a lot of what’s available on Hulu, like Handmaid’s Tale, Dollface, The Act, High Fidelity and more, so the combination of the two services might mean bad news for the Canadian streaming service.
Currently, this is all a rumour, and only time will tell. Disney will have an investor’s call on December 10th, so we may learn more about the potential move.
Source: Collider
