Update 1/12/2020 1:42pm ET: As expected, both Xbox Series X and Series S sold out in a matter of minutes.
If you’re trying to get your hands on either Microsoft’s Xbox Series X or Series S, both consoles are now in stock at Best Buy Canada.
Xbox Series X – $599
Xbox Series S – $379
The consoles usually sell out in a matter of minutes, so if you’re planning to buy one, make sure to act quickly.
For more on Microsoft’s new video game consoles, check out our review of the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S.
Via: @Lbabinz
