Walmart Canada restocking PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on December 3

If you’re still on the hunt for either Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, Walmart might have you covered.
On December 3rd at 8am PT/11am ET, the retailer will have the PlayStation 5 in stock, and at 12pm ET (9am ET), it will have Xbox Series X stock. Walmart also confirms that it will have stock of the PS5 Digital Edition and Xbox Series S at those respective times.
It’s important to note that all restocked consoles will be available online only. These orders are planned to arrive before Christmas, according to Walmart.
🎮 What: #PS5 and #XboxSeriesX ONLINE ONLY restock.
⏰ When: Thursday, December 3rd.
– PS5: live at 11am EST.
– XSX: live at 12pm EST.
⛔ Strict limit of 1 per household. Due to high demand, shipping times may be longer than usual. Orders are planned to arrive before Christmas. pic.twitter.com/TmuMfB1Qyt
— Walmart Canada Gaming (@WalmartCAGaming) December 1, 2020
Sony’s PlayStation 5 costs $629.96 CAD and the Digital Edition costs $499.96. On the other hand, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X costs $599.96 and the Xbox Series S costs $379.96.
