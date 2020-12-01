PREVIOUS|
Walmart Canada restocking PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on December 3

Walmart is restocking the PlayStation 5 at 11am ET, and the Xbox Series X/S at noon

Dec 1, 2020

11:01 AM EST

If you’re still on the hunt for either Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, Walmart might have you covered.

On December 3rd at 8am PT/11am ET, the retailer will have the PlayStation 5 in stock, and at 12pm ET (9am ET), it will have Xbox Series X stock. Walmart also confirms that it will have stock of the PS5 Digital Edition and Xbox Series S at those respective times.

It’s important to note that all restocked consoles will be available online only. These orders are planned to arrive before Christmas, according to Walmart.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 costs $629.96 CAD and the Digital Edition costs $499.96. On the other hand, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X costs $599.96 and the Xbox Series S costs $379.96.

