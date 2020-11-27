Here’s all of Anker’s Black Friday deals

Just like every year, Anker has revealed its list of Black Friday deals.
This year’s selection of offerings includes several wireless chargers, power adapters and even the company’s excellent portable Nebula projector. While Anker’s Nebula projectors are expensive, they’re incredibly convenient and work great — I’ve been using a Nebula II in my bedroom for a few years now.
For all of Anker’s Black Friday deals, follow this link.
Below are a few of the top deals from the accessory manufacturer.
Wireless chargers
- Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Pad Qi-Certified 10W — $16.99 (save $11)
- Anker Wireless Charger, 10W Max PowerWave Stand, Qi-Certified, 7.5W — $22 (save $13)
- Anker Wireless Charging Station: 2 in 1 PowerWave+ Pad with Holder for Apple Watch — $27 (save $12)
Powerbanks
- Anker PowerCore, 10000mAh Ultra-Compact Portable Charger — $26.59 (save $11)
- Anker PowerCore PD Portable Charger, 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank — $47.99 (save $22)
- Anker Wireless Portable Charger and 10,000mAh Power Bank with USB-C — $34.99 (save $15)
Headphones and Bluetooth speakers
- Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones — $40 (save $25)
- Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds — $45 (save $20)
- Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 True Wireless Earbuds — $76 (save $33)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds — $55 (save $24)
- Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker with Hi-Res 30W Audio — $90 ( save $39)
- Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker — $35 (save $20)
- Anker Soundcore Boost 20W Bluetooth Speaker — $62 (save $27)
- Anker PowerConf Bluetooth Speakerphone — $104 (save $65)
Projectors
- Nebula by Anker Mars II Pro 500 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector — $559 (save $240)
- Nebula Capsule, by Anker, Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector — $349 (save $150)
- Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector — $538.99 (save $231)
Various cables
- Anker USB C Hub, PowerExpand 8-in-1 USB C Adapter — $59 (save $30)
- Anker USB C Hub for MacBook, PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB C Adapter — $39 (save $22)
- Anker Power Strip with USB PowerExtend USB 2 Mini — $20.99 (save $9)
- Anker USB C to Lightning Cable [3 ft Apple MFi Certified] Powerline+II — $18.99 (save $12)
- Anker USB C to HDMI Adapter PowerExpand+ Portable USB C Adapter — $19 (save $12)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these links in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
