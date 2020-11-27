PREVIOUS|
Apple’s Black Friday free gift card offers are now live

If you were already planning to buy a new Apple device, this is a pretty good deal

Nov 27, 2020

12:31 PM EST

iPhone SE

After teasing its various gift card deals last week, the offers are now live in the Apple Store.

Just like in years past, the amount you get in a free gift card differs significantly depending on what Apple product you’re purchasing. For example, the purchase of an iPhone SE, iPhone 11 or iPhone XR, gets you a $70 Apple Store gift card. On the other hand, buying the iPad Pro or the iPad mini gets you a $140 gift card.

Below is the free gift card amount broken down by device:

$70 Apple Store gift card

    • iPhone SE ($599)
    • iPhone 11 ($849)
    • iPhone XR ($699)
    • Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones ($399)
    • Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones ($379)
    • Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones ($249)
    • Powerbeats Pro ($329)
    • Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones ($199)

$35 Apple Store gift card

  • Apple Watch Series 3 ($259)
  • AirPods with Charging Case ($219)
  • AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($219)
  • AirPods Pro ($329)

$140 Apple Store gift card

  • iPad Pro ($1,049)
  • iPad mini ($529)
  • HomePod ($399)

$210 Apple Store gift card

  • 21.1-inch iMac ($1,399)
  • 16-inch MacBook Pro ($2,999)
  • Apple TV 4K ($229)
  • Apple TV HD ($199)

For all of Apple’s gift card deals, follow this link.

