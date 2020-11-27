Here are Amazon Canada’s deepest tech discounts right now

Digging through Amazon pages for the deepest discounts is far better than camping outside of Walmart in late November — and certainly better than getting trampled by rampaging deal hunters when the doors open. But why go to all that effort?
To make Black Friday easy, here are some of the biggest savings you’ll find at this precise moment.
Smart Devices
All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with Alexa for $39.99 (save $30)
Eufy 2-Cam Wireless Home Security System for $265.99 (save $114)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa in Charcoal for $24.99 (save $30)
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 (save $25)
Ring Door View Cam Video Doorbell for $104.99 (save $75)
Ring Video Doorbell (1080p HD) with Improved Motion Detection in Satin Nickel for $94.99 (save $35)
Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control for $268.98 (save $60.02)
Philips Hue Smart Light Bulb Sets (save up to 30%)
Echo Show 5 – Compact smart display with Alexa for $59.99 (save $40)
Ring HD Security Cameras (save up to 31%)
Home Theatre
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 (save $25)
Samsung HW-S60T 4 Channel Acoustic Beam Sound Bar with Side Horn Speakers and Alexa for $298 (save $200)
Samsung Atmos Bluetooth Sound Bar, 16 Speakers, Dolby Digital Plus for $998 (save $701.99)
Laptops and Chromebooks
MSI Bravo 15 A4DDR-009CA 15.6″ 120Hz Gaming Laptop for $1,099 (save $250)
ASUS Notebook C204EE-YS01-GR 11.6 Inch with Chrome OS for $189 (save $140)
Asus Chromebook Flip C434 2-in-1 Laptop with 14″ Touchscreen for $549 (save $150)
Desktops and Accessories
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop with Intel Core i5-9400, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD for $799.99 (save $297.25)
Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3, 24″ All-in-One Computer for $799.99 (save $284.18)
Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $24.99 (save $29)
Logitech M510 Wireless Mouse for $24.99 (save $25)
Logitech G920 Dual-motor Feedback Driving Force Racing Wheel with Responsive Pedals for Xbox One for $299.99 (save $50)
Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse High-Precision Sensor, Speed-Adaptive Scroll Wheel, Easy-Switch up to 3 Devices in Meteorite for $ 59.99 (save $40)
Wireless Headphones and Earbuds
Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $45.49 (save $34.50)
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $79.99 (save $50)
Logitech G432 DTS:X 7.1 Surround Sound Wired PC Gaming Headset for $49.99 (save $30)
Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset – DTS 7.1 Surround Sound – Pro-G Audio Drivers for $99.99 (save $30)
Tech Accessories
Anker Wireless Charger PowerWave Pad for $16.99 (save $13.01)
Anker USB C to Lightning Cable [3 ft Apple MFi Certified] for $18.99 (save $12)
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $134.95 (save $105.04)
Wireless Speakers
Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker for $90.99 (save $49)
Logitech Z150 2.0 Channel Computer Speaker System for $19.99 (save $10)
Logitech Z207 2.0 Channel Computer Speaker System with Bluetooth for $39.99 (save $20)
Gaming Peripherals
SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset for $179.99 (save $80)
Razer Rogue V2 17.3 Inch Gaming Laptop Backpack for $119.99 (save $80)
Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset for $79.99 (save $60)
Logitech G513 Carbon LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 (save $70)
Logitech G432 DTS:X 7.1 Surround Sound Wired PC Gaming Headset for $49.99 (save $30)
Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset – DTS 7.1 Surround Sound – Pro-G Audio Drivers for $99.99 (save $30)
Wearables
Garmin 010-01702-00 S60 GPS Golf Watch for $339.99 (save $210)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments