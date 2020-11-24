Google’s new AR experience lets you hunt down The Mandalorian

Google and Lucasfilm have partnered on a fun new augmented reality (AR) experience based on popular Disney+ original The Mandalorian.
Dubbed The Mandalorian AR Experience, the app turns you into a bounty hunter and sends you in pursuit of the Mandalorian and the Child. However, Google chose to restrict the experience to 5G Android phones only — perhaps it became the preferred communications technology after the fall of the Empire.
Android Police, however, discovered that you don’t need a 5G connection to use the app on your 5G phone — great news for any Canadians interested in trying it out — nor do you even need a 5G phone. The app works fine on 4G devices if you sideload, but it appears the Play Store blocks installation on any but a few select 5G devices.
Annoying 5G marketing gimmicks aside, The Mandalorian AR Experience allows fans to interact with Mando and other characters, learn more about the first season of the show and take images of snowy scenes from the comfort of your living room.
Further, Google plans to add new content to the app every ‘Mando Monday,’ and the company urges owners of 5G-capable Pixel devices to keep an eye out for other exclusive content outside of the app.
Android Police notes that the AR experience was built on ARCore, so it should work fine on any phone that supports ARCore, 5G or not. You’ll just need to sideload it.
Source: Google Via: Android Police
