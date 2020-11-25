The latest device to run Doom is Nintendo’s Game & Watch

At this point, it’s become one of life’s certainties that dedicated Doom fans will try to get the iconic first-person shooter series up and running on some unorthodox device or another.
After all, we’ve seen various versions of Doom be playable via the likes of Minecraft, a pregnancy test and even a fridge.
Now, programmers stacksmashing and Konrad Beckmann have made Doom playable on Nintendo’s recently released Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t run as smooth as other versions. Speed had to be slowed, sound was disabled and textures were simplified in other get it up and running. Further, the programmers needed to “trick” the Game & Watch to offloading its firmware using other code.
Still, it’s impressive that it wasn’t even achieved at all. You can see more on stacksmashing and Beckmann’s work in the video above.
Via: The Verge
