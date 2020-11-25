PREVIOUS
News

The latest device to run Doom is Nintendo’s Game & Watch

What can't run Doom at this point?

Nov 25, 2020

7:02 AM EST

0 comments

Game & Watch Doom

At this point, it’s become one of life’s certainties that dedicated Doom fans will try to get the iconic first-person shooter series up and running on some unorthodox device or another.

After all, we’ve seen various versions of Doom be playable via the likes of Minecraft, a pregnancy test and even a fridge.

Now, programmers stacksmashing and Konrad Beckmann have made Doom playable on Nintendo’s recently released Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. 

Unfortunately, it doesn’t run as smooth as other versions. Speed had to be slowed, sound was disabled and textures were simplified in other get it up and running. Further, the programmers needed to “trick” the Game & Watch to offloading its firmware using other code.

Still, it’s impressive that it wasn’t even achieved at all. You can see more on stacksmashing and Beckmann’s work in the video above.

Via: The Verge

Related Articles

Features

Nov 18, 2020

9:00 AM EST

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is an excellent Breath of the Wild prequel

News

Nov 23, 2020

6:13 PM EST

Here are EB Games Canada’s Black Friday 2020 deals

News

Nov 23, 2020

2:47 PM EST

Huge Nintendo Switch eShop sale happening in Canada for Black Friday

News

Nov 9, 2020

1:34 PM EST

Nintendo’s Canadian Black Friday sales include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch bundle and $49 games

Comments