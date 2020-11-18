OnePlus selling limited number of earbuds for $1 today

OnePlus is holding a flash sale on its OnePlus Buds today that drops the price of the OnePlus Buds and the Bullets Wireless Z to $1.
There are four rounds of coupons being released today. The first round begins at 11am ET/8am PT and is for the OnePlus Buds. The second round is at 12pm ET/9am PT and applies to the Bullets Wireless Z. Then, at 1pm ET/10am PT, the Buds are back on sale. The final round starts at 2pm ET/11pm PT and focuses on the Bullets Wireless Z again.
You can check out the sales on the OnePlus’ website. It’s unclear how many of each earbuds model OnePlus plans to offer, but if I had to guess, I’d suggest being on the website right as the sale goes live since everything will likely sell out ridiculously fast.
It’s also worth pointing out that the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T are on sale for $1,249 and $1,099, respectively, and come with free OnePlus Buds.
Source: OnePlus
Comments