Virgin Mobile launches Black Friday deals with discounts on phones, bonus data

Bell-owned flanker brand Virgin Mobile has launched its Black Friday deals, including discounts on phones and bonus data.
The carrier is offering 2GB of bonus data on data, talk and text plans that cost $45 per month or more. This deal is available on new activations or upgrades.
Virgin Mobile is also offering a $100 bill credit when you shop online. This deal works alongside the $45 connection fee discount and amounts to a total of $145 in savings.
There are also several deals on phones:
- LG Velvet – $0 down, $15 per month device financing (save $390)
- Google Pixel 5 – $0 down, $20 per month device financing (save $460)
- Google Pixel 4a – $0 down, $10 per month device financing (save $320)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G – $0 down, $25 per month device financing (save $600)
- iPhone XR – $0 down, $25 per month device financing (save $120)
- iPhone 11 – $0 down, $30 per month device financing (save $155)
- TCL 10 Pro – $0 down, $15 per month device financing (save $340)
More information about Virgin Mobile’s Black Friday deals can be found on its website. Virgin’s parent company Bell is also offering several similar deals.
