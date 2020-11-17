TekSavvy launches ‘Business Remote Worker’ solutions

Chatham, Ontario-based TekSavvy has announced that its ‘Business Remote Worker’ solutions are now widely available.
The service provider says it has combined robust security applications, software clients and the 24/7 monitoring capabilities of its technical assistance centre.
“Utilizing a mix of Virtual Private Network (VPN) soft clients and on-premises gated-access end-point connections, our solutions are customizable and scalable to fit a wide variety of company needs and budgets,” TekSavvy outlined in a press release.
TekSavvy says that enterprise grade applications can provide secure endpoint protection and access control, and that remote workforces can connect to corporate WAN or cloud applications with peace of mind.
“Innovating in the face of change is how Canadian businesses secure their survival. Remote Worker solutions empower the business to forge forward and underline their unique differentiators,” said Jean Lamoureux, the vice-president of business and wholesale markets at TekSavvy, in the press release.
TekSavvy says that the solutions have been built to enable businesses to focus on their customers and protect investments in their business.
Source: TekSavvy
Comments