PC mobile has new rate plan, first PC Optimum points offer on new activations

PC mobile has kicked off a few new offers for Canadians.
Most notably, its $30 Monthly Featured Plan includes unlimited Canada-wide minutes and text messaging, alongside 1GB of data (with an additional 500MB bonus if you sign up for Auto-Allowance).
Further, the label is offering its first-ever PC Optimum points offer on new activations. This allows customers who sign up and remain in service for two months to receive a text message with instructions on how to register for 20,000 PC Optimum points. More information on this offer can be found here.
Finally, PC mobile is expanding its SIM cards availability in its in-store gift card fixtures to more than 800 Loblaw banner stores across the country. This is in addition to selling the SIMs in 191 The Mobile Shop locations in Canada.
