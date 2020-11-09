PREVIOUS|
You can now vote for 2020’s Google Play Store best apps and games

Nov 9, 2020

2:50 PM EST

Just like every year, Google is recognizing the top apps and games available in the Play Store.

The tech giant has revealed which Android titles it has nominated across Play Books, Play Movies, Play Apps and Play Games. Strangely, it seems Canadian Play Store users can only vote for their favourite apps and games.

Below are Google’s best games, apps, movies and books nominees for 2020:

Apps

Games

Books (not available to vote)

  • If It Bleeds
  • Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art
  • Me & White Supremacy
  • Mexican Gothic
  • The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
  • The Vanishing Half
  • Untamed
  • Wow, No Thank You
  • Midnight Sun
  • Harrow the Ninth

Movies (not available to vote)

  • Bad Boys for Life
  • Bill & Ted Face the Music
  • Birds of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
  • Bloodshot
  • Frozen II
  • Just Mercy
  • Knives Out
  • Parasite
  • The Invisible Man
  • Trolls World Tour

