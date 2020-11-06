Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger and Leather Sleeve iPhone 12 case cost $169 in Canada

Apple has updated its online store with new two new iPhone 12 series MagSafe accessories.
The first is the MagSafe Duo Charger that is capable of charging a MagSafe compatible iPhone 12 and an Apple Watch at the same time. The other is Apple’s ‘Leather Sleeve’ iPhone case that utilizes MagSafe to create a custom clock display that peaks through the case.
Both the MagSafe Duo Charger and the Leather Sleeve are listed as coming soon and cost $169. This likely means that both accessories will release within the next month.
The Leather Sleeve case comes in four colours: ‘Pink Citrus,’ ‘Saddle Brown,’ ‘Baltic Blue’ and ‘Product Red.’
Apple’s various iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories, including the $79 Leather Wallet, $69 Silicon Case and $69 Clear Case, are now available as well.
Source: Apple
