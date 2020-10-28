FCC filing suggests iPhone 12 may support reverse wireless charging

A newly discovered FCC filing suggests that the iPhone 12 may have the ability to charge your accessories wirelessly in the future.
In the filing, Apple notes that “2020 iPhone models also support WPT charging function at 360 kHz to charge accessories [including] an external potential Apple accessory in future.”
Although this is pretty vague, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman tweeted that this means that the iPhone 12 may have a dormant reverse charging feature.
“Perhaps MagSafe on the new AirPods,” he tweeted, indicating that the new lineup may have the ability to charge the next generation of Apple’s AirPods through the MagSafe system.
Reverse wireless charging was previously rumoured for the iPhone 11, but it’s believed that the tech giant removed it before launching the final product. It’s possible that Apple decided to go through with the plan with the iPhone 12, but we won’t know for sure until the tech giant officially unveils the feature.
However, it wouldn’t be surprising if the tech giant did include reverse wireless charging capabilities into the iPhone 12 because many manufacturers have been doing so recently.
Samsung released its take on the technology, which it refers to as ‘Wireless Powershare,’ last year with its Galaxy S10. OnePlus and Oppo have also started to add wireless reverse charging in their devices.
Source: @MarkGurman Via: Engadget
Comments