Microsoft Teams sees 50 percent jump in daily active users

Microsoft has revealed that Teams now has 115 million daily active users, which is a more than 50 percent increase from six months ago.
Towards the start of the pandemic, the tech giant reporting having 75 million daily active users on its web conferencing service.
Since then, Microsoft Teams has rolled out several new features, like its ‘Together Mode,’ which was specifically designed for meetings taking place in the pandemic-era. Microsoft also partnered with the NBA to give fans a virtual seat to the games.
Microsoft’s new stat can’t be used to compare its success with that of its rivals, mainly because both Zoom and Google report daily active “participants” instead of “users.” This means that a single user could be counted several times in a day by attending different meetings.
Earlier this year, Google said that it had 100 million daily active participants, while Zoom said it had 300 million daily active participants.
Microsoft plans to roll out more features to the platform by the end of the year, such as breakout rooms.
Via: The Verge
