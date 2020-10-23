Xbox ‘Hack Sale’ offers up to 70 percent off Ubisoft games, replaces covers with Watch Dogs pig

Ubisoft is offering up to 70 percent off a wide selection of its games on Xbox One, although this is a little different than your average sale.
Interestingly, the publisher is also taking using this ‘Hack Sale’ as an opportunity to promote Ubisoft Toronto’s Watch Dogs: Legion, which will release on October 29th. Specifically, Ubisoft has replaced the faces of the characters on its game covers with Winston, the pig mask donned by Legion‘s hacktivist characters.
See below for some of the most notable deals:
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection — $14.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Far Cry 5 — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Far Cry New Dawn — $19.99 (regularly $49.99)
- For Honor Standard Edition — $9.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint — Ultimate Edition — $52.79 (regularly $159.99)
- Steep — $9.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition — $13.49 (regularly $53.99) [it’s worth noting that base game was added to Xbox Game Pass earlier this week]
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 — $13.19 (regularly $39.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands — Standard Edition — $17.99 (regularly $59.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. The sales run until November 5th.
Keep in mind that any game you buy on Xbox One — including all of these Ubisoft titles — will be playable on Xbox Series X/S with enhancements. Both consoles launch in Canada on November 10th.
