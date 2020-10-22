PREVIOUS|
Rabbids Coding is now available on iOS and Android

The game is made for kids seven and up

Rabbids Coding

Ubisoft has announced that Rabbids Coding is now available on mobile on iOS and Android.

Rabbids Coding is a free game to introduce kids to coding and make it more accessible and fun for everyone. Further, it was developed by Ubisoft Montreal.

In the game, kids will use basic programming commands to clean up after the Rabbids who’ve invaded a space station and left behind a mess.

Rabbids Coding can help kids as young as seven learn coding basics, sequential programming, loops and conditions.

The title was initially launched a year ago and was available on Uplay for Windows PC. According to Ubisoft, Rabbids Coding players have increased by 150 percent since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

