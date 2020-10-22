PREVIOUS|
McDonald’s Canada to launch interactive AR experience for Halloween

The experience will be available from October 29th to 31st

Oct 22, 2020

7:04 AM EDT

From October 29th to the 31st, McDonald’s Canada is launching ‘Bring Halloween Home,’ an interactive Halloween web-based augmented reality (AR) experience.

The experience will be available through a microsite that is launching on October 29th.

When you first log onto the website, you’ll “knock”/tap on the door, and you’ll enter the experience.

Parents will get an exclusive offer via the AR experience to enjoy.

Additionally, users will be able to take an interactive photo and save it to their smartphones.

