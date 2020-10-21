Latest Xbox sales discount various Bethesda, EA, 2K games

The latest batch of Xbox sales offer discounts on a variety of games, including those from publishing giants Bethesda, Electronic Arts and 2K Games.
See below for some of the highlights:
- Bus Simulator — $34.83 (regularly $51.99)
- Fallout 3 — $4.49 (regularly $14.99)
- Fallout 4 — $11.99 (regularly $39.99)
- A Fold Apart — $18.19 (regularly $25.99)
- F1 2019 — $22.49 (regularly $89.99) [Xbox Live Gold exclusive discount]
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle — $47.99 (regularly $119.99) [Xbox Live Gold exclusive discount]
- Madden NFL 21 — $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- PGA Tour 2K21 — $67.99 (regularly $79.99) [Xbox Live Gold exclusive discount]
- Project Cars 3 — $55.99 (regularly $79.99) [Xbox Live Gold exclusive discount]
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition — $34.99 (regularly $99.99) [Xbox Live Gold exclusive discount]
- Skate 3 — $4.99 (regularly $19.99)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds — $37.49 (regularly $49.99) [Xbox Live Gold exclusive discount]
It’s important to note that all of Bethesda’s games will eventually come to Xbox Game Pass as part of Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media. That said, it’s unclear when they’ll all be available on the service, so for now, we’ve made note of some of those Bethesda-related deals.
See the full list of deals here. The offers end on Tuesday, October 27th.
Image credit: 2K Games
