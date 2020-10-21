PREVIOUS|
News

Latest Xbox sales discount various Bethesda, EA, 2K games

The deals run until October 27th

Oct 21, 2020

7:05 AM EDT

PGA Tour 2K21

The latest batch of Xbox sales offer discounts on a variety of games, including those from publishing giants Bethesda, Electronic Arts and 2K Games.

See below for some of the highlights:

It’s important to note that all of Bethesda’s games will eventually come to Xbox Game Pass as part of Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media. That said, it’s unclear when they’ll all be available on the service, so for now, we’ve made note of some of those Bethesda-related deals.

See the full list of deals here. The offers end on Tuesday, October 27th.

Image credit: 2K Games

