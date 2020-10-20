PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in November 2020

Oct 20, 2020

7:03 AM EDT

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, a British programming-focused streaming service, in November.

BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor WhoEmmerdale and Five by Five.

In November, the service will add the following programming:

  • Death in Paradise: season 9 (November 1st)
  • Dad’s Army: New to BritBox, Exclusive (November 6th)
  • ‘Allo ‘Allo! (November 7th)
  • Autumnwatch 2020 (November 8th)
  • To the Manor Born: New to BritBox, Exclusive (November 13th)
  • Good Neighbors: New to BritBox (November 14th)
  • Rising Damp: New to BritBox (November 15th)
  • Our Girl: season 4: Exclusive (November 17th)
  • One Foot in the Grave: seasons 4-6: New to BritBox (November 20th)
  • The New Statesman: New to BritBox (November 21st)
  • Chef!: New to BritBox (November 22nd)
  • The Bill: season 25 & “The Best Of”: New to BritBox (November 24th)
  • A Bit of Fry and Laurie: seasons 2 – 4: New to BritBox, Canadian Exclusive (November 27th)
  • Do Not Adjust Your Set: seasons 1-2 (November 28th)

