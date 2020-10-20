PREVIOUS|
Toronto-published Where Cards Fall coming to Nintendo Switch, PC in early 2021

The game has been an Apple Arcade-exclusive since September 2019

Where Cards Fall

Toronto-based publisher Snowman (the Alto’s series) has announced that Where Cards Fall is coming to the Nintendo Switch and PC in early 2021.

Developer by L.A.-based The Game Band (Blaseball), Where Cards Fall is a puzzle game that about a teenager navigating the emotional experiences of high school. This manifests in the gameplay, wherein you’ll have to complete more than 50 spatial puzzles that are brought to life through a unique art style.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

Where Cards Fall launched exclusively on Apple Arcade in September 2019.

