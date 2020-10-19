Bell expanding its high-speed wireless home internet to rural Atlantic Canada

Bell has announced that it’s expanding its high-speed wireless home internet service to rural Atlantic Canada.
The Montreal-based national carrier plans to reach approximately 70,000 households by the end of 2020, and a total of 200,000 locations over the next two years.
This number breaks down to about 68,000 in New Brunswick, 86,000 in Nova Scotia, 27,000 in Prince Edward Island and 15,000 in Newfoundland and Labrador.
“The expansion of Bell’s Wireless Home Internet service will help Canadians in rural Atlantic communities get connected faster, better and easier to run their businesses, pursue educational opportunities and participate in the digital economy,” said Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains in a news release.
Bell notes that customers will receive its Bell Home Hub modem to provide the fastest Wi-Fi throughout the home.
“WHI has also recently been enhanced to deliver 50/10 access speeds (50 Megabits per second download/10Mbps upload), which will be available to about 70 percent of connected homes,” the carrier notes.
The carrier says its wireless home internet program is fully funded by Bell as part of its $4 billion capital investment in advanced network and services each year.
Source: Bell
Comments