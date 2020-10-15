Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV Canada in November

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms like Hayu, Shudder, OutTV and one you may not have even heard of: AcornTV.
Acorn TV offers British mystery, drama and comedy content and is always commercial-free.
The streaming app is $7.49 CAD per month or $74.99 per year, saving customers the cost of two months.
Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV in November:
- Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall (November 2nd)
- It Takes a Worried Man (November 2nd)
- The South Westerlies — Acorn TV original series (November 9th)
- The Silence (November 9th)
- Law & Order: UK: Series 1 (November 16th)
- A Model Daughter: The Killing of Caroline Byrne (November 16th)
- Réunions — Acorn TV exclusive (November 16th)
- B&B (November 26th)
- The Yorkshire Vet Countryside Specials (November 26th)
- Law & Order: UK: Series 2 (November 30th)
- Fingersmith (November 30th)
Acorn TV is available on Amazon Prime Video channels, Apple TV, Roku, YouTube TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Android.
